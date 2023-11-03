Raleigh school van hit by bullets, driver and student hurt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver and student were hurt when shots were fired into a school van earlier this week in Raleigh.

At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, Raleigh police responded to Walnut View Road in regards to a shooting into an occupied vehicle.

One adult and three students were inside the van at the time and were not directly hit by gunfire. However, the driver and a student were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from broken glass.

Three other unoccupied cars were also hit by gunfire and one building was hit.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 919-996-1193.