Raleigh shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead and two others injured.
It happened about 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street. Officers arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.
On Saturday morning, police said one of the victims, 22-year-old LaShawn Tylek Ford, 22, died at a hospital.
The other two people shot sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were also taken to a hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
