2 shot, seriously injured at hookah bar in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting at a Raleigh hookah bar left two people seriously injured Saturday.

Raleigh Police Department said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Checkmate Lounge on Millbrook Road.

Investigators have not released any details about the people who were shot or any circumstances leading up to the shooting. There have also not been any arrests made yet.