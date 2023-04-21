WATCH LIVE

1 injured in shooting at Raleigh business

Friday, April 21, 2023 8:18PM
A man was shot at a building that houses a gun range and night club on Friday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot at a building that houses a gun range and night club on Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh Police Department

ABC11 has crew members at the scene working to gather more information.

Police were called to Craftsman Drive off of New Hope Church Road around 2:30 p.m.

RPD did not identify the man who was shot, but did say he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 crews report seeing dozens of police cars, lots of crime scene tape and evidence markers outside the building.

