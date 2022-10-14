President Biden mourns Raleigh victims, expresses frustration at yet another mass shooting

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings."

President Joe Biden said he and his wife, Jill, were grieving with the families of the Raleigh mass shooting victims.

"We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer," he said.

Biden went on to express frustration that these mass shootings continue to happen throughout the United States.

"Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings. Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever. This year, and even in just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that don't even make the national news."

Biden touted the bipartisan gun law signed into law in June as a step in the right direction, but said "we must do more." He said it was time to ban assault weapons and get "weapons of war off our streets."

Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting a "horrific and infuriating act of violence." He ordered flags flown at half-staff for the victims and called on policy makers across the country to step up in favor of solutions.

"How many communities and families must experience this senseless bloodshed before we finally say enough is enough? Gun violence has plagued our schools, houses of worship, and other public spaces for far too long. I am devastated that Raleigh is next in the long line of American communities forever changed by a mass shooting," Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC) said.

Ted Budd, the Republican running for North Carolina's open Senate seat, said the facts in the case were still being gathered but asked for prayers for the victims.

Cheri Beasley, the Democrat running for North Carolina's open Senate seat, said she was devastated and heartbroken by the shooting; she also said everybody had a responsibility to try and prevent these tragedies.