Man and woman seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman are dealing with serious injuries due to a shooting in Raleigh.
At 9:52 a.m., Raleigh police responded to Briarmont Court in reference to a shooting.
Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
There is a suspect in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 919-996-1193.
