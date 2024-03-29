WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh police investigate after 1 shot at community center park; car crashes nearby

WTVD logo
Friday, March 29, 2024 4:45PM
Raleigh police investigate after 1 shot; car crash nearby
The shooting happened at or near Sanderford Road Community Center at 2623 Sanderford Road, police said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crashing into a pole.

It happened at or near Sanderford Road Community Center at 2623 Sanderford Road on Thursday night.

Police said upon arrival, they saw a Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene at high speed.

No pursuit happened, but officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole on Evers Drive near Keith Drive.

One person inside of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police confirm.

While they were at the scene, police said a man with a gunshot wound drove themselves to the hospital. He also sustained serious injuries.

The role of the Jeep driver is under investigation.

There is no suspect in custody.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW