Raleigh police investigate after 1 shot at community center park; car crashes nearby

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crashing into a pole.

It happened at or near Sanderford Road Community Center at 2623 Sanderford Road on Thursday night.

Police said upon arrival, they saw a Jeep Wrangler leaving the scene at high speed.

No pursuit happened, but officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a pole on Evers Drive near Keith Drive.

One person inside of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police confirm.

While they were at the scene, police said a man with a gunshot wound drove themselves to the hospital. He also sustained serious injuries.

The role of the Jeep driver is under investigation.

There is no suspect in custody.

