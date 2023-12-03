Man seriously injured in shooting on Summit Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened on Summit Avenue Saturday.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Summit Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said no suspect has been taken into custody.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

