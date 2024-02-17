14-year-old charged with murder in connection with Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police charged a teen with murder in connection with a shooting on Bragg Street.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers a 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with murder.

On Monday, Feb. 5, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Bragg St. When officers arrived they found Cristian Rodriguez, 21, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

