triple shooting

2 men, 1 woman injured in overnight Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two men and one woman were shot overnight near Capital Boulevard.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds while another man was found with a gunshot wound to the face. A woman was also found shot in the leg.

All three victims were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
