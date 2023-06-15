The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in southeast Raleigh on Orchard Trace Way.

Multiple injured in two different Raleigh shootings, father and son arrested in one

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two different shootings in Raleigh injured at least two people. In one case a father and son are facing charges.

The most recent shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in southeast Raleigh at a Budget Inn.

Police said two men were treated for injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and the other was treated on the scene.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening a different shooting forced one person to be taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several homes and cars were hit by bullets.

That shooting happened in a neighborhood off Sunny Brook Road on Orchard Trace Way.

Two men were arrested in that shooting. Ricardo Rashon Johnson Sr. and Ricardo Rashon Johnson Jr. are facing multiple charges including felony assault with a deadly weapon.

There is no suspect information for the shooting at Budget Inn.

There have been at least 15 homicides in the southeast district over the past 12 months, according to ABC11 Neighborhood Crime Safety Tracker.