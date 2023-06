The department said both uniforms could be seen while they continue the transition.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is transitioning to a new look for its officers after almost 60 years.

For the last year, RPD officers have been making the change to a new uniform that is more comfortable, modern, and advanced to meet the needs of the officers.

According to the department, the design of the uniforms has not changed since the 1960s.

