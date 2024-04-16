Man killed in Raleigh stabbing; 17-year-old in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon has died.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 4400 block of New Bern Avenue.

A 17-year-old has been taken into custody.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

