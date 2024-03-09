WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Raleigh makes top 10 in Southern Living's "The South's Best Cities" list

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 9, 2024 3:56PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh has something new to brag about.

The capital city was #9 on Southern Living Magazine's "The South's Best Cities" list.

Over the past few years, Raleigh has been voted one of the best places to live in the country.

ABC11 talked with people about Raleigh.

"The growth here is unbelievable," one woman said. "The parks are amazing here, and the lakes and the access you have to Carolina, Duke and State. I just think you get a lot here-(more) than some third-tier cities."

Other North Carolina cities on Southern Living's list include Asheville at #5 and Charlotte at #12.

SEE ALSO | New study reveals Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are among the happiest cities in America

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW