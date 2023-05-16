'We love to see it.' Raleigh and Durham ranked #3 Best Places to Live in America: US News

Raleigh and Durham are making a national list of one of the best places to live in America.

Raleigh and Durham are making a national list of one of the best places to live in America.

The cities tied as #3 for US News and World Report's Best Places to Live Rankings for 2023-2024.

Huntsville, Alabama came in second and Green Bay, Wisconsin topped the list.

Raleigh and Durham scored 6.9 out of 10 on the U.S. News grading system.

It analyzed the quality of life, job market, the value of living or housing affordability and cost of living, as well as people's desire to live there.

While traffic congestion and a lack of commuter rail connecting the two cities were issues noted, Raleigh and Durham scored highest in the category of quality of life for access to museums, theaters, a thriving restaurant scene, parks and greenways and college and professional teams.

"We love to see it show up on the list," explained Susan Amey, President and CEO of Discover Durham.

"Some of it is the satisfaction of seeing national recognition for what we know here to be true. And, in terms of our ability to market the region, from an economic development standpoint makes it so much easier when we reach out.

Our job is about encouraging people to come to visit and when they already have awareness, and they see the articles and all the accolades about what a great place this is to be people want to seek us out."

Besides #3 in the best places to live in the country, U.S. News found Raleigh and Durham 29th in best places to retire,

#1 in best places to live in N.C., #13 in best places to live for quality of life, and #21 fastest growing places.

