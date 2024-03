New study reveals Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are among the happiest cities in America

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new study by WalletHub revealed that three North Carolina cities are among the 'happiest' ones across the country.

Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham all earned spots in the top 60.

WalletHub looked at more than 180 of the largest cities based on 29 key indicators of happiness. This ranged from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to the average leisure time each day.

Raleigh came in at 28, Charlotte at 56 and Durham at 57.