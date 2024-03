You can help choose Raleigh's Tree of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's that time of year again -- time to nominate a tree for Raleigh's Tree of the Year

Here's how it works: The tree with the most votes at 5 p.m. on April 18 will receive a certificate and the owner gets a yard sign.

Previous winners aren't eligible.

A red-lace leaf Japanese maple tree at the JC Raulston Arboretum was 2023's Tree of the Year. City of Raleigh

Last year, a red-lace leaf Japanese maple tree at the JC Raulston Arboretum received the most votes in the online voting contest.

Learn more about the program here.