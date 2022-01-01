Raleigh twins celebrate 100th birthdays on New Year's Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Identical twin sisters from Raleigh celebrated their 100th birthdays Friday.Kathleen Stephenson and Alean Chavis were born on Dec. 31, 1921.To celebrate the remarkable milestone, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren organized a birthday parade.The sisters, who have lived in Raleigh their entire lives, are still moving around and going strong.The family made shirts for the special day with the phrase "Keeping it 100" on the back.The family also passed out goodie bags filled with treats made when the twins were born.The sisters may have wanted to keep it low-key, but their family made sure it was a day they'd never forget."I was trying not to have anything, but you know young people," Stephenson said.The sisters were also recognized for their decades of work with the Order of the Eastern Star, a worldwide non-profit charity.