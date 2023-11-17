The owner of a Downtown Raleigh restaurant is sharing his anger and frustration after his business was targeted by thieves yet again.

Restaurant in Downtown Raleigh hit with 5th break-in in past two weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of a Downtown Raleigh restaurant is sharing his anger and frustration after his business was broken into yet again.

Vic's Italian Restaurant and Pizza on Blake Street was broken into late Wednesday which is the third time this week.

It's the fifth time this has happened in the past two weeks too.

"If he wanted some pizza, just come in and I'd give it to him," said Mario Longo, the owner. "Why you gotta break the friggin' window?"

Raleigh Police released surveillance pictures of the man they believe is responsible for smashing the windows and doors this week. The pictures from City Market show the man in two different outfits.

Raleigh police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in multiple break-ins.

"I just do my business and take care of people," said Mario, as he sat in his usual chair.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh police searching for suspect in connection with 2 bank robberies

Mario believes the suspects are looking for anything they can get their hands on.

"I want Downtown Raleigh to be successful," he said. "We don't want this kind of stuff to happen to nobody--not just to me. I want people to come enjoy themselves."

Vic's is experiencing this the same week we saw four restaurants in Cary have the same issue.

Rocks were thrown early Monday morning into restaurants like Gonza y Tequila in Waverly Place. Cary Police said they've been in contact with RPD but it's unclear if the incidents are connected to Mario's problem.

"I'm serving Raleigh for 43 years," Mario said. "I've been good to this city and I hope this stuff stops."

ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker