Raleigh police searching for suspect in connection with 2 bank robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man in connection with two bank robberies.

According to RPD, on Wednesday, officers responded to calls about an armed robbery at Truist Bank at 8320 Creedmoor Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said a man passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied, and the man ran away in an unknown direction. Officers said a weapon was implied but none were shown.

The second robbery happened on Sept. 18 at the First National Bank at 7100 Creedmoor Road.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist the investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.