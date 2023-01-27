Wake Co. leaders host courageous conversation at NC State about rise in antisemitism

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh and Wake County leaders joined together Thursday for a courageous conversation about the rise in antisemitism.

Nationally the Anti-Defamation League says attacks on the Jewish community increased by 61% in 2022.

In the Triangle we've seen anti-Semitic fliers, signs on bridges and a hate speech incident at Enloe High School.

"We do need to talk about it," said Eric Solomon, Rabbi at Beth Meyer Synagogue. "We can't just stay silent. Our people have learned sadly the hard way that some see silence as agreement."

Rabbi Solomon was one of the panelists Thursday along with Jasmine Medoff, from Fidelity Investments, Jared Resnick, founder and CEO of Precision Fermentation and Phil Brodsky, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Raleigh-Cary.

"Words matter," said Brodsky. "We have to call it out because we've seen that a rise of anti-Semitic stereotypes leads to incidents against the Jewish community."

The conversation was sponsored at the University Club at North Carolina State University and sponsored by the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce. It is part of an ongoing series put on by the Triangle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance.

"It is a very wounding wind to all communities," said Rose Cornelious, interim president of the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce. "We should listen more to each other. We all have a struggle, we have all come through something and we share a common humanity."