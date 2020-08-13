Health & Fitness

Do not flush wipes down the drain, Raleigh Water warns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is again warning citizens to not flush wipes, such as baby wipes or sanitary wipes, down the drain.

A sanitary sewer overflowed Wednesday at around 2 p.m. in Raleigh. Crews later determined the overflow was caused by wipes being flushed down the drain.

It took longer than 1.5 hours to stop the overflow. Crews estimate 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed out of the system, with 500 gallons reaching a tributary of Marsh Creek.

Clorox says wipe shortage may last into 2021

So far, there have been no observed fish kills or vegetative damage in the area affected in the spill.

Raleigh Water said it is vitally important for people to not let inappropriate items go down the drain.

Editor's note: The video in this article is from a report completed in March 2020 on this same topic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighsewerflushable wipescoronavirussanitation worker
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Josephine becomes earliest J-named storm
COVID-19 LATEST: Gov. Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.
Vigil for Cannon Hinnant set for Friday night in Wilson
Raeford retirement home sees global response to pen pal program
Community groups donate $38K worth of school supplies to teachers
Forest drops lawsuit challenging Gov. Cooper's executive orders
NC woman accused of poisoning family's sweet tea
Show More
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
Why the 2020 flu vaccine is more important than ever
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
The 411: Wake Co. families getting help with bills
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
More TOP STORIES News