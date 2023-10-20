Triangle Weekend events: Wine and fall festivals on tap

From Pumpkin Palooza to Oktoberfest to Boo and Brew, here are some events the whole family can enjoy starting Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday is here and there's a lot going on in the Triangle. Here are a few weekend happenings:

This weekend it's a wine lover's dream in the Capital City.

Raleigh's International Wine Festival takes place Saturday at City Plaza downtown from 12 to 9 p.m. More than 25 international wine suppliers are in town for the event.

The festival is open to all and free to attend, but you must be 21 to buy sample cards. There are also food trucks, desserts, and performances all day.

Boxyard RTP is hosting the Fall Fest on Saturday.

Triangle Pop Up is bringing local artists, makers, food, and live music for a fall extravaganza. It runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4.

In Chapel Hill, the Festifall Arts Festival takes over West Franklin Street on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual fall arts celebration features an art market, live music, food, interactive experiences, and more.

In Durham on Saturday, it's the Boo City Boos Fest.

The Makrs Society is hosting a beer and Halloween Fest with a live DJ, food trucks, face painting, and local vendors at Durham Central Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $15, kids are free, and costumes are encouraged.

The Harvest Festival will take place in Cary on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. celebrating the town's agricultural heritage at Good Hope Farm.

You'll find live music, local food farm tours, and more

Sunday, the Fall Festival will take place at Raleigh's City Market.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with vendors, food, carriage rides, and a pumpkin patch.