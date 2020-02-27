Raleigh woman arrested at RDU Airport for punching deputies, spitting at passengers: Warrants

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman is accused of assaulting a Wake County Sheriff's deputy and spitting at airline passengers after she was kicked off a flight at Raleigh Durham International Airport on Wednesday.

A warrant says Karen Jeffries punched law enforcement, spit at passengers and damaged a boarding pass scanner on Wednesday at RDU. The alleged incidents took place on a plane, on the terminal and the concourse.

Jefferies "swung an open hand" and "threw closed fist strikes" at two deputies and also threatened a Lieutenant after arriving at the Wake County Detention Center, according to warrants.

She initially refused to comply with airline attendants and caused a disturbance on the plane, preventing the plane from taking off. The plane had to taxi back to the jet bridge.

Warrants also say Jeffries locked her legs together on the steps of the airport concourse and wouldn't follow orders when being walked to the patrol vehicle.

Jeffries, 32, was charged with obstructing airport takeoff, resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct at a terminal. She has scheduled court dates for March 23 and April 13.

There was about $200 worth of damage done to the scanner, according to the RDU Airport Authority.
