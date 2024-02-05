Raleigh-Durham International Airport adds yet another non-stop flight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding a new airline and a new direct flight in June 2024.

CopaAirlines becomes the first new airline to announce it will add service at RDU. Since 2023, the airport has added 5 new airlines, 30 new nonstop markets and more than 50 new flights.

In 2023, RDU set a new record by serving 14.5 million passengers. That breaks the airport's previous record of 14.2 million set back in 2019.

CopaAirlines will become RDU's 18th airline. Panama City will be the airport's 10th direct international destination.

"We are proud to welcome Copa Airlines to RDU as we help connect the diverse Triangle region with popular destinations around the world," said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. "This new gateway will provide Triangle travelers easy access to Central and South America and the Caribbean through Copa Airlines' vast international network."

The first flight will take off June 21, 2024. Flights will run Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with departures from RDU at 4:20 p.m. and arrivals back at RDU at 2:28 p.m.

CopaAirlines' addition continues the ongoing expansion of RDU, highlighted by the airport's 2040 Master Plan.

That plan is a multi-million dollar effort that includes adding parking, expanding terminals and building a longer runway.

The plan has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and is already underway.