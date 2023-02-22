'Disruptive passenger' forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing at RDU

The American Airlines flight from Jacksonville to Washington landed safely after diverting to RDU, where law enforcement took a passenger into custody.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Airport officials said the plane was diverted to RDU because of a disruptive passenger.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. American Airlines flight 3444 departing from Jacksonville to Washington, DC was forced to stop at RDU.

Upon landing, the plane was directed to gate C9 where law enforcement officials boarded the aircraft and took the suspect into custody.

The plane was cleared to resume its flight to Washington and RDU has returned to normal operations.