International airline, Lufthansa, touching down at RDU next summer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new airline is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport with a new international destination.

RDU announced that German airline Lufthansa will be the airport's newest carrier.

The airline is offering non-stop flights to Frankfurt, which is a gateway airport.

It offers connections to destinations around the world including Africa, Middle East, and India making global travel much easier from RDU.

Those flights set take off next summer, in June.