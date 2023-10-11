RDU breaking ground on new runway

The airport received approval from the FAA to replace the nearly 40-year-old runway this past August.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport is breaking ground on a new runway.

The airport received approval from the FAA to replace the nearly 40-year-old runway this past August.

RDU said once construction is done more gates will be added and terminal two could get an upgrade to meet growing demand.

The project is estimated to cost around $500 million and be completed in 2028.

The new runway will be built alongside the current one so there won't be any interruption to travel.