Raleigh-Durham International Airport plans to build 7,000 new parking spaces

The project to expand the Park Economy 3 lot would include adding covered waiting areas with possible video displays and Wi-Fi access, along with a building with restrooms.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials released an analysis of plans to build 7,000 new parking spaces.

The plan would add the new parking to the Park Economy 3 lot off National Guard Drive near the site of the under-construction Sheetz gas station.

The Park Economy 3 lot currently has more than 3,800 spaces and would nearly triple in size. According to the analysis, the expansion would require RDU to clear 120 acres of land near Umstead State Park. The airport released an analysis of the impact on the environment and is taking written public comment until August 4th.

The work would be done in four phases with the first phase of work set to begin in 2025.

Plans for this expansion were developed back in January during public workshops.

The parking lot expansion is part of RDU's 25-year master plan approved in 2016. The biggest anticipated projects include rebuilding the main runway, adding additional gates to Terminal 2, and updating the road system.

