RDU's Vision 2040 plans to make add more gates to terminal and expand customs area.

'It's really nice': Travelers weigh in on RDU Vision 2040 expansion plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Terrance Foxworth likes Raleigh-Durham International Airport just the way it is.

He just got back from a trip to Aruba.

"I've never had a problem here, any type of situation," he said. "It's good for what it is. Sometimes leave stuff the way it is."

It's clear RDU can't stay the way it is for years to come. A lot of that path forward is outlined in their Vision 2040 Master Plan.

The easiest thing to see is RDU added four more airlines in the last year. But the plan focuses on other needed upgrades too, including an expanded runway.

"When you are planning the future, you have to figure that aircrafts are going to be bigger, and they will need longer runways and the whole process takes time," said Tal Holloway, who flew for American Airlines for more than 30 years. "You can't just build a runway overnight."

When Terminal 2 at RDU was completed in 2011, it was built for smaller planes or what's called regional jets. But larger planes sell more seats per flight.

RDU's Vision 2040 calls for adding more gates at Terminal 2 to accommodate them but that can't happen until the primary runway is replaced, which likely won't be done until 2030.

"I like RDU, I think it's really nice," said Esther Durante, who was flying back from San Diego. "They're fast with getting your bags as well."

RDU is also planning to expand the customs area and build a brand new ground transportation center for rental cars and ride sharing.

There are also new food concepts planned to replace the Starbucks and 42nd Oyster Bar once you go past security.