More RDU travelers miss flights amid cancellations across country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It could be another weekend of massive flight cancellations and delays across the country as airlines struggle to staff flights.On Friday, seven flights were cancelled early in the day. The delays and rising costs of flying is frustrating many travelers.Melissa Robbins and her faith group were going on a mission trip Friday morning"We got up and started our traveling about 230 this morning in hopes that we would arrive this afternoon in Belize," said Robbins of their journey from Johnston County.But that did not happen instead Melissa and her nine other travel companions are stranded at RDU with their 20 bags."We were already almost here when we found out that our connecting flight from Atlanta to Belize had been canceled," she said.They decided to stay in Raleigh to find another way to their destination.Melissa's gang is trying to figure out how to pay for new tickets and lodging"We are not sure yet. We did think about going home, but then we got to take all our luggage with us and do it again. It's a lot," she added.Travel this summer all together could be more expensive.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics airfare prices are up 25% from last year.This piled with ongoing crew shortages and gas prices."Frustrated, yea, very disappointed," Robbins explained.But said if she has any advice it's, "Definitely check often because you are not guaranteed to be notified. It's kind of one he was the consumer as a traveler to check and keep yourself up-to-date and like I said just be flexible."