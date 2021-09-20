Taxis are back at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yellow taxis are back at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The airport announced on Monday that Taxi Taxi was back servicing the airport.
Back in June, ABC11 reported that there were no taxis available for travelers at the airport.
At the time, former drivers said RDU Taxi had dissolved after the beginning of the pandemic.
"It's a very major airport, no taxis at the airports is ridiculous," said Ayman Zamil, who drove for RDU Taxi for years. "We know our customers, we love our customers and we'd love to serve them again."
During the summer, RDU officials said they were working for find a permanent solution for an airport taxi service.
RDU's website now advises travelers to use Taxi Taxi.
