Organizers call for protest of development plan near Shaw University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A call to protest a controversial development plan near Shaw University in Raleigh is taking place today.

Organizers are asking community members to show up at tonight's city council meeting.

They're upset over plans to re-imagine large sections of Shaw by leasing land to outside developers.

It was approved by Raleigh's planning commission after Shaw agreed to lower maximum building heights to 30 stories and prohibit bars and nightclubs.

The university does not intend to sell its increasingly valuable land but has plans to lease it to developers for new construction that benefits students and the community. Perhaps a new food hall or residence halls for students and office space that may look like Red Hat tower down the street or the new Pendo tower around the block.

Places where Shaw students could intern and learn.