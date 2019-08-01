Residents in Apex neighborhood say construction causes issues every time it rains

Residents living in a new Apex community say they are feeling the growing pains of construction with every major rainfall. Folks say drains are being covered as crews work and it's leading to flooding outside their door."It turned into like a little lake right in front of our house," said resident Liz Doolittle.One person living in the brand new Hempstead at Beaver Creek neighborhood shared a picture that shows murky standing water next to construction equipment."(The water was) maybe a foot or two and I was not going to drive my vehicle through that. I was kind of stuck," said Doolittle.That's not the only issue, according to residents.Others say they found nails or large stones lodged in their tires.One resident, who didn't want to share her name, recently shelled out $140 for a car repair."I would hope someone would be responsible for our property damage and if not, they would keep the area clean," she said.ABC11 has been trying to help these residents get some answers.Ryan Homes is the builder and we've reached out to them several times. We made calls to the corporate office, sent emails, left messages on the project manager's landline, and even stopped by one of the company's nearby communities to pass along contact information. We are waiting to hear back."I would hope that it would be handled better so that we don't run into that again because to me, it's unacceptable to be basically trapped in your house," said Doolittle.