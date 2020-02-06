Real Estate

Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville are top spots for female homebuyers

By
The ABC11 viewing area is a great place for women to buy homes, one study said.

According to SmartAsset, the Fayetteville market comes in sixth and the Durham-Chapel Hill market ranks 15th in the country when it comes to women buying homes. SmartAsset looked at the data for 400 metro areas to find places where women are buying the most homes relative to men.

In 2018, more than 700 mortgages were approved for homebuyers without cosigners in the Fayetteville market and more than half of those individuals were for women.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill market, more than 1,700 mortgages were approved for women.

Burlington, in nearby Alamance County, came in at No. 9 on the list.

New Bern and Goldsboro were also in the Top 25.
