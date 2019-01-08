'Really scary:' Elderly woman hurt during Durham home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Family shaken by early morning home invasion in Durham.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a home invasion reported before 9 this morning in the 4800 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.

An elderly woman was hurt. There were four women and two young children inside during the break-in. Nobody else was injured.

Araceli Guerrero lives in the home and said a man knocked on the door and forced his way inside.

She said he pointed a gun at her and demanded money. Guerrero said he hit her mother-in-law in the stomach with the gun and knocked her mother-in-law over.

"I just can't respect that," said Donovan Eliab, who lives in the neighborhood. "I can't respect somebody who's going to knock over somebody's grandma but it's unfortunate for that to happen. I'm really sorry for the family."



Guerrero said the suspect then walked down the hallway into a room where her mother was at the time. He took off with a purse containing her mother's passport, personal documents and about $10. She said she was able to escape through the back of the house.

"It's just really scary," said neighbor Joann McClintock. "The fact that it happened on a morning on a busy road where they're doing construction. That somebody could just get into someone's home like that in the middle of the day is very scary."

"I thought this was a good neighborhood," Eliab said. "We stay over here. It's a good community. It's my first time hearing anything like that. But I just take into account -- me and my friends think about those types of situations and kind of plan those out before those things happen."

Police said the robber fled in a vehicle driven by a second man.

If you have any information, contact the Durham Police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionbreak-inrobberyarmed robberywoman injuredDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man tied up three victims with zip ties during robbery
How federal workers can handle their finances during shutdown
Wegmans hiring 475 employees for first NC store
Durham Montessori school employee accused of molesting 5-year-old girl
Funding for rape crisis center in limbo amid shutdown
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
Video shows man taking dog from yard, police looking for person responsible
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Show More
United Airlines tightens policy on emotional support animals
Deputies: Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies following dental procedure
Crumpled Confederate statue should be displayed as is, Durham recommends
Have you been affected by the government shutdown? Tell us about it
More News