recall

Jergens lotion recall: Popular skin moisturizer recalled for harmful bacteria

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria

A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3-ounce and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

It's possible the bottles of lotion are contaminated with a bacteria called Pluralibacter Gergoviae that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall were manufactured between October 1-18, 2021, and have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters "ZU."

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Consumers seeking information or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsrecallu.s. & world
RECALL
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
More baby formula recalled as CDC investigation expands
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
TOP STORIES
Shooting at car show kills at least 1, wounds 24, including 6 kids
Former Cumberland County Sheriff Earl 'Moose' Butler dies at age 85
Car runs into Carnival revelers in Belgium, killing 6
School bombed in Ukraine city; Russian says hypersonic missiles fired
3 dead, 2 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Tar Heels survive ejection, big rally, beat '21 champ Baylor
Woolly Mammoth tooth discovered at construction site
Show More
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Triangle Black women prepare to watch historic Supreme Court hearing
Neighbor saves dog from burning Wendell home
Major weekend events in Raleigh seek to bounce tourism back
One person killed in single car accident near Triangle Town Center
More TOP STORIES News