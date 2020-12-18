Raleigh church blesses families with 240 boxes of food to spread holiday spirit

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A line of cars, full of families waiting for an extra boost to get them through the holidays."We're reaching out to say, listen, it makes no difference what your economic status is. It makes no difference what your ethnicity is. We're here to be a blessing," Rev. Mark Gibson said.The Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church partnered with the Interfaith Food Shuttle to hand out 240 boxes of food on Friday.Masked up and gloves on, volunteers braved the chilly temperatures to spread their warmth."So many people don't feel the Christmas spirit this time of year," said Regina Holmes, volunteer. "So we just enjoy spreading the love of God."The church reminded families in need that they are not alone."The community is here for each other. We actually do care and we're not just talking about it. We're actually doing it," said Christian Rorie, volunteer.The church is already planning for next year. They're hoping to do this again on a regular basis to help families in our communities.