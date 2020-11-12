baseball

Reece Holbrook, son of College of Charleston head coach, signs with UNC baseball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- National signing day marks the culmination of a ton of dreams and even more hard work for a select few high school athletes across the country.

There was even more meaning behind Reece Holbrook's signing with North Carolina baseball today. Reece is the son of current College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook, who was a longtime assistant at UNC under Mike Fox.

While the Holbrooks were in Chapel Hill, young Reece was diagnosed with childhood leukemia. It was thanks to the care he received at UNC Medical Center that Reece survived and ultimately thrived on the baseball diamond once he grew up. That experience helped make UNC Reece's favorite school, so when it came time to choose, there wasn't really a question.

His dad explained what it all meant on Thursday to ABC-affiliate WOLO:

"From being at a point when he was a young teenager not being able to follow moving objects because of the chemotherapy he had as a kid to, you know, doctors saying we might need to pick a different sport to him becoming an elite baseball player and being able to sign with his dream school was truly a blessing. This is a part of God's plan almost so to speak because no one could write it other than him. It's been a really, really neat journey but the kid has worked awfully hard and that's what I'm most proud of. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillbaseballunc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BASEBALL
Former Cary baseball star donates shoes to Wake County kids
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Dodger with positive test refused to follow protocol, MLB says
Free Taco Bell taco on Oct. 28 thanks to stolen base at World Series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain forces local schools to close/move online Thursday
Durham VA recruiting veteran volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial
See the full list of 2020 CMA Awards winners
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
Durham shooting sends 2 people to the hospital
LATEST: NC reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in single day
ACA enrollment open as number of uninsured in NC spikes
Show More
Raleigh man among 2 missing after boat found overturned
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
COVID-19 cases on the rise behind prison walls
NC restaurants can soon receive $20K in COVID-19 assistance
Kids with genetic disorders thrive in new esports league
More TOP STORIES News