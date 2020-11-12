Reece Holbrook, son of College of Charleston head coach, signs with UNC baseball

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- National signing day marks the culmination of a ton of dreams and even more hard work for a select few high school athletes across the country.
There was even more meaning behind Reece Holbrook's signing with North Carolina baseball today. Reece is the son of current College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook, who was a longtime assistant at UNC under Mike Fox.
While the Holbrooks were in Chapel Hill, young Reece was diagnosed with childhood leukemia. It was thanks to the care he received at UNC Medical Center that Reece survived and ultimately thrived on the baseball diamond once he grew up. That experience helped make UNC Reece's favorite school, so when it came time to choose, there wasn't really a question.
His dad explained what it all meant on Thursday to ABC-affiliate WOLO:
"From being at a point when he was a young teenager not being able to follow moving objects because of the chemotherapy he had as a kid to, you know, doctors saying we might need to pick a different sport to him becoming an elite baseball player and being able to sign with his dream school was truly a blessing. This is a part of God's plan almost so to speak because no one could write it other than him. It's been a really, really neat journey but the kid has worked awfully hard and that's what I'm most proud of. "
