2 injured in shooting near Durham restaurant, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left two people injured near the Refectory Cafe.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., along Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Nation Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. According to Durham police, one of the victim's injuries are serious but not life-threatening. Police did not disclose the status of the second victim.

The investigation is currently blocking the entrance to the restaurant's parking lot at this time.


Police are still looking for the suspected shooter at this time.
