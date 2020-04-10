Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.

As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.

Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Two insurance companies announced they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis


Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.

If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.

Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeconcertrefundbusinesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldairlinecruise ship
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News