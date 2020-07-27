Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, 'Live' team remember late TV host Regis Philbin

"He would talk to them like they were adults and my kids they responded to that in a way that was so they just worshiped him," Ripa said. "Regis is one the people who we all believed I think would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable."
Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.
Both hosts recalled how generous he was with his advice and guidance.
RELATED: Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to TV legend Regis Philbin
"And I remember one morning, we had finished our show and we had just started and he came downstairs to the radio studio and he gave me a big hug," Seacrest said. "It was like a seal of approval."
What started as a local show at WABC-TV, became a national sensation thanks to an everyman from the Bronx.
"He had time for everybody and he made people feel better when they left, and that's kind of how I want to remember him," said Art Moore, VP Programming for WABC-TV.
The longtime executive producer of "Live" Michael Gelman began as a production assistant on the show.
"I'm very sad," Gelman said. "I mean I came to Regis as a kid, and he took a chance on me. And what you were saying, he's such a young energy that i think he believed in my young energy."
On "Good Morning America," one legend was recalled by another.
"He was exactly the same in real life, and that's because he wasn't someone who went on the air and just read a script," said Joan Lunden, a co-host of ABC's Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997. He was just completely genuine and authentic and himself."
No person has spent more hours on television, racking up more than 17,000 hours -- all the more remarkable when you consider true success didn't come until Philbin was past 50.
RELATED: A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
"When I came to New York and had this what you would call a last chance, that's when it became important for me to make this thing happen," he said.
And Philbin made watching it happen most memorable for all of us.