Friday is the last day to register to vote for NC March primary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the March primary weeks away, here are some key deadlines and need-to-knows if you want to cast your vote in this upcoming election.

The last day to register to vote and update your party affiliation is Friday.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 5. The 2024 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

If someone turns 18 on election day, they can participate in the primary if they are registered.

North Carolina is viewed as a battleground state where every vote counts. The state could be key in choosing the country's next president.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Advocacy groups, such as the Poor People's Campaign and "You Can Vote" have been holding outreach events to help people get registered.