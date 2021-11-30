15-year-old shot and killed in Fayetteville shopping center parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager was shot and killed Monday night.It happened in the 500 block of S. Reilly Road, not far from Glen Allen Street.Responding officers arrived about 8 p.m. and found the 15-year-old victim in a shopping center parking lot. He had been shot in the chest and died at the scene.Investigators said it does not appear to be a random incident.Officers learned another person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).