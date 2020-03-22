A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Church services this Sunday were canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.
So Dr. Dumas Harshaw from the First Baptist Church Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.
Watch his message in the video above.
