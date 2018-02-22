BILLY GRAHAM

Rev. Billy Graham to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda; motorcade route released

U.S. Capitol (Shutterstock)

Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building Feb. 28 to March 1.

Graham's casket will arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday, the 28th, and after arriving House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will take part in a bicameral service.

According to a spokesman, Jeremy Blume, Graham died at 7:46 Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, NC, of natural causes. He was 99.

"He just wore out," said Lucian Rice, Graham's longtime physician upon arriving at Graham's home Wednesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at age 99; reached millions



Spokesman Mark DeMoss said a rumor that Graham had cancer was incorrect.

Graham's body was moved Wednesday from his home in Montreat to Asheville, where a funeral home is handling the arrangements, DeMoss said.

Graham's body will be taken from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday in a procession expected to take 3 hours and ending at the Billy Graham Library, DeMoss said.

Detailed maps of the route and public viewing information can be seen in the maps linked below:

RELATED: Overview map of motorcade route for Billy Graham (.pdf)
RELATED: Motorcade route to Black Mountain and public viewing area (.pdf)
RELATED: Motorcade route through Charlotte and public viewing area (.pdf)

He will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday in the Charlotte house where he grew up, which was moved from its original location to the grounds of the Graham library.

EMBED More News Videos

Steve Daniels reports from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.



A private funeral for Graham will be held on Friday, March 2 in a tent at the library site and he will be buried next to his wife there, DeMoss said. Invitations to the funeral will be extended to President Donald Trump and former presidents, DeMoss said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionbilly grahamCharlotteNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BILLY GRAHAM
Petition calls for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham
North Carolinians, nation pay respects to Graham at U.S. Capitol
'My jaw hit the ground:' Seminary president's visit with Billy Graham
Billy Graham's body heading to Washington for a very rare honor
Bill Clinton pays respects to Billy Graham
More billy graham
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Report identifies more than 1,000 child victims of Catholic priest abuse
Christ the King Lutheran Church of Cary sets out to feed those in need
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
Raleigh man wants to put chapel 100 feet underground
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News