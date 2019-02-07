MEMPHIS, Tenn. --One church in Memphis, Tennessee, is practicing what it preaches by giving a second chance to a man who wronged the church.
"It just feels good to know that I'm forgiven. My spirit feels high," Deandre Bramlett told Memphis television station WMC.
Back in January, Bramlett burglarized Living Life in Victory Church.
He stole copper and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the church.
"I was kind of upset about what I done, because it was a stupid mistake that could have been avoided," Bramlett said.
With guilt taking over his conscious, Bramlett picked up the phone and called the church's pastor, Henry Lavender.
"On the phone he said, 'This is Deandre," Lavender recalled. "I want the church to forgive me for what I've done,' and I was stunned for a minute. I had to catch my breath. That this is really happening."
Lavender and his congregation did more than just forgive Deandre. They made him a member of the church and threw him a 25th birthday party.
"(We) receive anybody regardless of what they've done in the past," Lavender said. "That's what church is supposed to do."
As for the criminal charges he faces for the church burglary, Bramlett is scheduled back in court in February to try and set those past transgressions right.