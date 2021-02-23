"He was a man of the people:" Parishioners mourn Clayton priest who passed away from COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Parishioners at St. Ann Catholic Church in Clayton have been paying their respects to Father Hector Rangel Galvan, who passed away from COVID-19.Parishioners have been going to the Parish Center for a visitation at all hours since Feb. 22. They have to pre-register due to COVID-19 protocols. The popular priest's funeral mass will be held the evening of Feb. 23, at the church."It's sad," said parishioner Adan Duran. "It does help you to wake up that the epidemic, it is real."The priest from Mexico was popular, especially among Latino parishioners who attended his Spanish masses."We have a big Hispanic community here," Duran said. "The way he preached, it was really authentic. It was really down to Earth and you could really understand what he was trying to say.""He was a man of the people," said Father Hugo Esparza, a missionary in Haiti, who returned to Johnston County for the funeral. "He was able to relate to people in their brokenness. He was able to relate to people in their struggles. And I think that's what made him very authentic."Father Peter Grace, of St. Ann's, said they suspect "Father Hector," as he was known, got COVID-19 in December when visiting a sick patient."When people called him, he gave himself," Father Grace said. "He would wear a mask and be protected but it wasn't enough."Father Grace said the entire church staff got the coronavirus and beat it. But COVID-19 attacked Father Hector's lungs. He spent time in the hospital and passed away three days ago."We're really sad," Father Grace said. "I think the people really prayed and wanted him to come back. He himself fought to stay alive so we're really disappointed and sad and yet at the same time proud because he just loved us so much and we loved him so much."Father Grace was among those giving Father Hector his last rites."It's just sad to see anybody, somebody you love and somebody who was such a good example," Father Grace said. "Anointing him was difficult... Everybody was crying."