Religion & Spirituality

Search is on for owner of near century old Bible

EMBED <>More Videos

Search is on for owner of 96-year-old Bible

By
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WTVD) -- An unsolved mystery is brewing in Richmond, Virginia. And so far, no one seems to know much about the source or ownership of a Bible that appears to be nearly a century old.

It was found in October of 2018 inside the bathroom of the Azzuro restaurant, sealed in a Ziploc bag, according to WTVR.

The name Eleanor Pauline Dillard and the date Dec. 25, 1923, are written near the front of the battered Bible, which does show some signs of aging.

But so far, online searches of the name, the date and the reservation system of the restaurant haven't provided any clues that could help get the ancient Bible back to its rightful owner.

"To me, it's not just a book," restaurant manager Ruben Navarette told WTVR. "I think it was just an honest mistake. I think someone forgot they left it here or forgot they even brought it here."

Navarette said he wants to hear from anyone with information about the Bible, and relatives who may be searching for it now.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityvirginiareligiongood news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Cameron Village post office moving locations
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch safely arrives at ISS
Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather
Show More
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
North Carolina teacher pay rises; educators say figures are skewed
More TOP STORIES News