Cumberland County community comes together to pay tribute to domestic violence victims

The annual "Remember My Name" vigil is taking place on the steps of the Cumberland County courthouse.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community members are coming together in Cumberland County to honor victims of domestic violence.

The annual "Remember My Name" vigil is taking place on the steps of the county courthouse on Dick Street.

Throughout the event setup are photos of domestic violence victims and pairs of victim's shoes to help illustrate the impact of this issue--bringing the number of people lost or touched by this to life.

Charnessa L. Ridley of the Council for Women and Youth Involvement is this year's keynote speaker. During the ceremony, the names of the people who died because of domestic violence across the state in the past year will be read aloud.

Thretha Chance lost her 22-year-old daughter, Maggie Lashauna Fulmore when she was killed by her own boyfriend in 2021 on Halloween. Chance says it's been a fight for her and her family to keep living without her daughter ever since.

"She loved me and she loved her brother. But as parents we expect our children to walk behind us, not us behind our children. And I could tell you--this is a pain that don't go away. But only God can mend a broken heart," Chance said.

The vigil is put on by the Cumberland County District Court, the CARE Center Family Violence Program, Cumberland County Department of Social Services, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Hope Mills Police Department, Army Community Services, Legal Aid of North Carolina and the Phoenix Center.